PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that no one is above the law

He said that PML-N is always been respectful of the judiciary

He also condemned the point of view that Maryam Nawaz got NRO from Islamabad High Court

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that no one is above the law be it the chief minister or governor.

He was addressing the media when said that PML-N is always been respectful of the judiciary and his family has many times faced revenge politics.

PM also said that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif appeared before the courts and endured cruelty in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prisons but he did not demand any NRO.

He also condemned the point of view that Maryam Nawaz got NRO from Islamabad High Court adding that the PML-N Vice President got relief from the court on merit.

While touching on cases against him, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he was scandalized in a case regarding 56 companies and questioned that its been 4 years where is the case.

Advertisement

PM Shehbaz Sharif also underscored that the audios have surfaced now Imran Khan needs to answer the NROs given during his tenure adding that PTI’s drama is now unfurled.

While lambasting PTI’s chief, PM termed Imran Khan’s strategies as harmful to the country.

Also Read Finance Minister vows to bring dollar below Rs200 in coming days Talking to the media, Ishaq Dar said that the value of the...