Noor Zafar Khan wows in a beautiful sky blue dress

Noor Zafar Khan has been serving her fans with some of the most glamorous looks. ‘Bahram’ fame actress has taken the internet by storm with her bewitching looks on Instagram. And she continues to impress fans with her latest photos.

The actress looked stunning in the pictures as she flaunted her curves and toned legs in the ethnic dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

She looked super classy in the stylish look that she complemented with sleek straight hairs and matching diamond studded earrings. She completed the look with a pair of khussa’s and a sleek anklet.

Fans and friends of the actress from the industry couldn’t keep calm and started dropping hearts and compliments for her in the comments of her socials. Several celebrities from the TV industry took to the comments section of Noor’s post and dropped their praises.

