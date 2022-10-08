North Korea fired a ballistic missile says Japan coast guard

Japan’s coast guard said the projectile had already hit the water.

NHK said it looked like it landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said a ballistic missile was fired toward the east coast, but they didn’t say what kind.

Japanese officials said early Sunday that it looks like North Korea fired a ballistic missile. Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said that two missiles may have been fired.

This would be the seventh time North Korea has done something like this since September 25. This makes Tokyo and Washington even more worried.

NHK said later that sources from the defence ministry said it looked like a second missile had been fired, but no other information was available right away.

