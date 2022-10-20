Charles Oliveira says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s backing is the only reason Islam Makhachev will face him for the title at UFC 280.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s backing is the only reason Islam Makhachev will face him for the title at UFC 280.

Nurmagomedov is now working as a coach for Makhachev and other fighters.

Makhachev has won ten straight UFC fights without losing, and he has only had one defeat.

Charles Oliveira says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s backing is the only reason Islam Makhachev will face him for the title at UFC 280.

Oliveira and Makhachev will clash on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for the vacant lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov, who left the UFC in 2020 as the undisputed lightweight champion, is now working as a coach for Makhachev and other fighters.

Oliveira criticised Nurmagomedov, saying, “This fight is only happening because of him.” “If it were any other guy, [Makhachev] would have to take the walk I had to walk, knocking on doors and attempting to get to a top five [opponent],” said the other player.

Makhachev has won ten straight UFC fights without losing, and he has only had one defeat.

After Oliveira failed to make weight at UFC 274 in May, the title was forfeited, and Makhachev was given the green light to compete for the vacant gold despite having yet to face a top-five opponent.

