Oppo A15 price in Pakistan and Specification

  • In Pakistan, the Oppo A15 costs Rs. 22,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $114. Display: IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch.
  • Camera: 13 MP, f-2.2, (wide), 2GB RAM, dedicated slot for SD Card.
In Pakistan, the Oppo A15 costs Rs. 22,999. The selling pricing of Oppo mobile gadgets under formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan

The price of Oppo A15 in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999. Price of Oppo in USD is $114.

Oppo A15 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Mystery Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that works well...

