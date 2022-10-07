Advertisement
Edition: English
Oppo a96 price in Pakistan and specification

Oppo a96 price in Pakistan and specification
  • Oppo a96 price in Pakistan and features.

The company has launched a mid-range smartphone in China as its product. The new phone is called the Oppo A96.

The phone’s heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

This chipset is robust and capable of managing all the features of premium smartphones in an elegant manner.

The Oppo A96’s octa-core processor operates at 2.4 GHz.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo A96 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStary Black, sunset Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
