Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
A company from China, Oppo, is releasing a new line of smartphones....
The Oppo Reno 5 is now available on the market. The device will be run on the Snapdragon 720G, which is the most recent chipset for smartphones on the market.
The RAM size of the Oppo Reno 5 is 8 gigabytes. The RAM and chipset together will give the user top-notch performance.
The Reno 5 by Oppo has 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, so you have plenty of room to store data on the phone for later use.
The phone has a non-removable Li-Po 4310 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner like Samsung phones.
The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Fantasy Silver, Starry Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC
