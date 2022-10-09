Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specs

The Reno 5 by Oppo has 128 gigabytes of storage space.

The Oppo Reno 5 is now available on the market. The device will be run on the Snapdragon 720G, which is the most recent chipset for smartphones on the market.

The RAM size of the Oppo Reno 5 is 8 gigabytes. The RAM and chipset together will give the user top-notch performance.

The Reno 5 by Oppo has 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, so you have plenty of room to store data on the phone for later use.

The phone has a non-removable Li-Po 4310 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner like Samsung phones.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Fantasy Silver, Starry Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro -EIS, HDR) Front 44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC

