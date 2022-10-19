Over 1,000 settlements in Ukraine were without power on Tuesday following Russia’s spate of attacks on critical infrastructure.

Ukraine’s settlements over 1,000 were without power on Tuesday following Russia’s spate of attacks on critical infrastructure across the country, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

“The Russians had been hitting the region all night long with various weapons. Two districts — Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol — were shelled. The energy infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district was hit by rockets [causing] serious destruction,” said Valentyn Reznichenko, the chief of Dnipropetrovsk’s regional military administration.

The message also mentioned that there were “water outages” in the communities that were affected.

The mayor of Kryvyi Rih stated earlier on Wednesday that certain areas of the city were without electricity owing to a strike that occurred overnight at an energy complex.

A bit of background: this week, Russian forces have been carrying out a widespread attack against crucial infrastructure and electricity supplies in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the country’s military had targeted “energy systems” in Ukraine.

The destruction of thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations since October 10, according to statements made by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, has resulted in “massive blackouts” all throughout the nation.

