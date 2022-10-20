PCB and CWI reschedule three-match T20I series against Pakistan

(PCB) and (CWI) made the decision to move the three-match T20I series from Pakistan in January 2023 to the first quarter of 2024.

(PCB) and (CWI) made the decision to move the three-match T20I series from Pakistan.

The West Indies and Pakistan squared off in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League games.

Three T20 Internationals were played in December 2021.

(PCB) and (CWI) made the decision to move the three-match T20I series from Pakistan in January 2023 to the first quarter of 2024.

The shortest format matches will assist both teams prepare for the competition because 2024 is an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup year and the event is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024, according to the PCB.

The three-match ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the years 2023–2027 does not include the January 2023 T20I series.

In Multan, May 2022, the West Indies and Pakistan squared off in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League games. In Karachi, three T20 Internationals were played in December 2021.

