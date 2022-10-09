Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pervaiz Elahi felicitates Muslims on auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Pervaiz Elahi felicitates Muslims on auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Pervaiz Elahi felicitates Muslims on auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Articles
Advertisement
Pervaiz Elahi felicitates Muslims on auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Advertisement
  • CM Punjab said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW is the leader of all the other Holy Prophets.
  • He said Holy Prophet SAW transformed the Arabs into a civilized nation who were earlier plunged into the darkness of ignorance.
  • CM maintained that the life of the Holy Prophet SAW is a complete code of life for the whole world
Advertisement

 

LAHORE-Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi felicitated the Muslim community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ SAW and said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW is the leader of all the other Holy Prophets.

Allah Almighty sent the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW as ‘Rehmatullil Alemeen’ (a bleesing for the whole world) in the world and the whole universe was bestowed with guidance. The Holy Prophet SAW transformed the Arabs into a civilized nation who were earlier plunged into the darkness of ignorance.

CM in his message on the eve of ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ SAW stated that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW presented an exemplary social and an economic system in a short span of time which is a beacon light for the whole world. The Holy Prophet SAW presented a complete charter of human rights on the eve of Khutba-e- Hujjat-ul- Wida. The Holy Prophet SAW had set a great tradition by pardoning the enemies on the eve of the conquest of Makkah and granted rights to the women as well as to the minorities for the first time in the world.

CM maintained that the life of the Holy Prophet SAW is a complete code of life for the whole world. The saying of Holy Prophet SAW is that a good Muslim is the one from whose hand and tongue the others remain safe. The Holy Prophet SAW prohibited dishonesty in the governmental affairs and is the harbinger of peace.

CM underscored that today the world is facing unrest, indecency along with moral and social downfall adding that the cause of all such evils is owing to distancing ourselves from the teachings of the Holy Prophet SAW. Undoubtedly, the world can become the center of peace and harmony by adopting the noble deeds and teachings of the Holy Prophet SAW as a beacon light in letter and spirit.

Advertisement

CM stated that the practical requirement of expressing our true love with the Holy Prophet SAW demands to fully adhere to his Seerat (character) and Sayings.

 

Also Read

Nation to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) tomorrow
Nation to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) tomorrow

The day of Eid Milad will dawn with a 31-gun salute in...

 

In connection with this blessed day we pray that may Allah Almighty forgive all our sins, mistakes and bless us with the intercession of the benefactor of humanity the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW Ameen!

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
JI wins over 100 seats, ready for alliance 'if needed': Hafiz Naeem
JI wins over 100 seats, ready for alliance 'if needed': Hafiz Naeem
PML-Q, PTI shortlisted three names for caretaker CM Punjab
PML-Q, PTI shortlisted three names for caretaker CM Punjab
ECP admits delay in releasing LG election results
ECP admits delay in releasing LG election results
LB polls: Murtaza Wahab asks ECP to expedite announcement of results
LB polls: Murtaza Wahab asks ECP to expedite announcement of results
President, PM condole over loss of lives in Nepal plane crash
President, PM condole over loss of lives in Nepal plane crash
JI’s Hafiz Naeem slams delay in releasing LG polls results
JI’s Hafiz Naeem slams delay in releasing LG polls results
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story