PM Shehbaz directs for uninterrupted gas supply in winter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed authorities concerned to ensure the uninterrupted natural gas supply to domestic and industrial consumers during winter.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, he directed the authorities concerned to constitute a committee to resolve the issue of gas supply faced by the textile mills. Representatives of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company will be the part of committee.

It was also decided in a meeting to maintain the duration of electricity load-shedding at the current level.

The prime minister also gave instructions to further increase import of fertilisers to meet the demands for January.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and other government officials attended the meeting.

On September 29, Shehbaz Sharif had directed the authorities concerned to chalk out an urgent action plan to give uninterrupted gas supply to consumers during the upcoming winter season.

The prime minister had issued the instructions while chairing an emergency meeting to address the challenge regarding the provision of gas to domestic and commercial consumers.

PM Sharif had warned that any negligence and maladministration in the provision of gas supplies would not be tolerated.

He had emphasized ensuring gas supply to domestic consumers, particularly during hours of cooking.

The prime minister had pointed out that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ignored getting the benefit of purchasing gas from the international market at cheaper rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had regretted that the entire population especially the common man was suffering the consequences of the ill-planning of the previous government.