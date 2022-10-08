Advertisement
PM Shehbaz somberly recalls Oct 8 earthquake disaster

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that October 8 was one of the darkest days in the nation’s history as it brought back the heart-wrenching memories of the earthquake of 2005.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the massive loss of life, the people suffered continued to sadden them on this day.

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace! Ameen” the prime minister prayed for the people who were lost in the gigantic quake that shook parts of the country on that unfortunate day.

On October 8, 2005, a magnitude of 7.6 earthquakes adversely struck Azad Kashmir and different parts of Pakistan.

To commemorate the day, a prayer was held in Muzaffarabad that was attended by the PM AJ&K Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas laid a wreath at the Muzaffarabad Earthquake Martyrs’ memorials.

The 2005 earthquake is considered to be one of the most tragic earthquakes of all time because it displaced over 3.3 million people in Pakistan, while the earthquake in the mountainous region caused large-scale landslides.

As a result of the 2005 earthquake, more than 80,000 people were killed while around 100,000 people were injured.

