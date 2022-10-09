Advertisement
  • President appoints Kamran Tessori as Governor of Sindh
President appoints Kamran Tessori as Governor of Sindh

  • President Arif Alvi has approved the summary appointment of Kamran Tessori as the Governor of Sindh
  • The approval has been granted by the president under Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
  • Earlier, the Sindh governor post had been vacant since PTI’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago
KARACHI: President Arif Alvi has approved the summary to appoint Kamran Tessori as the Governor of Sindh.

According to the details, President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of MQM-P’s Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori as the Governor of Sindh.

The approval has been granted by the president under Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

 

 

On the other hand, the Sindh governor post had been vacant since PTI’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago. Ismail resigned as Sindh governor in April 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

 

A month ago, Kamran Tessori rejoined MQM-P who had been earlier blamed for creating a divide within the party and ouster of former MQM-P head Farooq Sattar.

 

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had upheld the penalty of “dismissal from service” and the fine of Rs 5 lac each to the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and Project Director (PD) of the Commissionerate Afghan Refugees, Peshawar after the charges of committing sexual harassment against two female colleagues were proved against them.

While rejecting the representation of the two accused officials against the decision of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH), the President said that such individuals not only tarnished the image of their agency but their country as well.

