ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved a 90-day reduction in the sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW).

According to details, the president has approved a 90-day reduction in the sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi. However, the reduction of sentences will not apply to criminals convicted of adultery, theft, robbery, kidnapping, financial crimes, terrorism and criminals who inflicted damage to the national exchequer.

Apart from this, the cut in sentences will not apply to those prisoners as well who have been involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities.

“Sentences would be commuted for the male prisoners aged 65 or above and they have served at least one-third of their sentence. Similarly, the women prisoners aged 60 or above who have served at least one-third of their sentence,” said the statement.

In addition, reduction of sentence will be applied to persons under 18 years of age who have served one-third of their sentence.

Big decision for foreign prisoners

A few weeks ago, the government took a big decision for foreign prisoners who were serving their sentences in jails.

On the instructions of the Federal Review Board, the team chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had prepared comprehensive recommendations for the records, facilities and repatriation of such foreign prisoners.

According to the recommendations, effective contacts will be made for the repatriation of foreign prisoners who have completed their sentence, while the mentally disabled prisoners will be transferred to shelters and Darul Aman in the first phase.

NADRA has prepared alien registration cards for 20 foreign prisoners, including four Indians, after obtaining the biometric data of alien registration cards of foreign prisoners.

Help will be taken from provincial institutions and NGOs for the safe accommodation and rehabilitation of these foreign prisoners. Apart from this, mentally challenged prisoners will be treated in Punjab Institute of Mental Health Lahore.

It should be noted that this decision of the Ministry of Interior will also benefit an Indian prisoner who is deaf and dumb, while 11 Bangladeshi prisoners will also benefit and one each from UAE, Tanzania, Dominica and Myanmar will also benefit.