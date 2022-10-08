Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert

Meghan Markle is changing Prince Harry into a “debauched wild man”

Singer-songwriter and former American Idol candidate Paula Fuga performed at the Wednesday night event.

Harry and Meghan were photographed dancing at the concert.

The couple recently attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last month in the UK.

Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were observed dancing at a music concert.

Singer-songwriter and former American Idol candidate Paula Fuga shared the couple’s social media posts.

At the Wednesday night event, the couple was observed looking in love and dancing to the music of Hawaiian singer Paula Fuga.

Paula Fuga, a former candidate on American Idol, posted photos of the royal couple to Instagram.

The performer is depicted standing between Harry and Meghan in the photographs.

Advertisement

According to the UK’s local news channel, the concert reportedly took place in Santa Barbara Bowl.

Harry and Markle recently attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away last month at the age of 96, in the United Kingdom.

They have made California their home with their two children.

Also Read Archewell Foundation of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announced collaboration with VING Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have teamed up with the VING project...