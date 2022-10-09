Advertisement
Prince Harry is "torn between" King Charles or Meghan

Prince Harry is “torn between” King Charles or Meghan

Articles
Prince Harry is “torn between” King Charles or Meghan

Prince Harry is “torn between” King Charles or Meghan

  • Prince Harry is upset about choosing between King Charles and Meghan Markle.
  • He is “seriously saddened” by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Meghan wants to get the truth out there about the royals.
According to reports, Prince Harry is upset about having to “select and choose” between King Charles and Meghan Markle.

This startling accusation was made by an unnamed source close to a local magazine.

They claim that Prince Harry was “seriously saddened” by the passing of Queen Elizabeth, and that this “resonated the value of family and responsibility for Harry.”

While wanting “nothing more than to continue creating their new life in Montecito, California,” Meghan Markle has “made that abundantly apparent” in contrast.

In order to “get the truth out there about the royals – the good, the terrible, and the ugly,” she apparently has only one goal in mind.

Within a short time, Palace insiders also revealed statements made by King Charles III, who is said to desire Prince Harry “back into the fold” as long as there is “no more turmoil.”

