Prince Harry left heartbroken after recent UK visit

Prince Harry was devastated during his recent trip to the UK, where he witnessed his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly "devastated" by perceived slights during his recent trip to the UK.

During the funeral service, Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row of the Westminster Abbey, and many royal admirers at the time posted on social media that he appeared to be upset with the seating arrangement.

The book’s last chapters are rumoured to feature some of the events leading up to the late monarch’s passing on September 8, the source claims. Harry is expected to publish his honest-to-goodness memoir soon.

According to Mail Online, Lord Archer is “very anxious” about how the book will affect Harry’s already strained relationship with his family.

According to sources, the autobiography was supposed to be published in November, just in time for Christmas, but this has been postponed after Harry reportedly launched a last-minute effort to change it due to concerns that it would be disrespectful in light of the recent passing of the Queen.

But according to Archer, Penguin Random House, the publisher of The Duke, is adamant about making a profit because the book has caused so much controversy.

