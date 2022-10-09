Advertisement
date 2022-10-09
Prince Harry left Kate Middleton “in tears” on her special day

  • Prince Harry served as best man to his older brother William.
  • The bride broke down in tears, yet it was amusing and sweet.
  • The ceremony descended into a typical wedding.
With his speech at Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William, Prince Harry, who served as best man to his older brother William, brought Kate to tears.

The wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was historically significant, replete with royal procedure, custom, and familial sentiments. However, after the ceremony, it descended into a typical wedding with dancing, alcohol, and a best man speech.

For the significant speech, Harry, who served as William’s best man, took the podium. The bride broke down in tears, yet it was amusing and sweet.

According to sources, Katie Nicholl, a royal novelist, described the memorable evening in her biography “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love.” “It was kind, warm, hilarious, and moved William deeply,” she writes.

Harry poked fun at his brother during the speech, saying, “William didn’t have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when he suddenly started cooing down the phone to Kate.

Harry, who is known for his mimicry, then impersonated his brother by calling Kate “Babykins,” which caused the visitors to laugh a lot. Chelsy had a bashful smile when he mentioned the couple’s ten-year romance served as his inspiration, while Kate sobbed.

On Friday, April 29, 2011, Kate Middleton and Prince William exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey in London, England. The bridegroom was the second in line for the British crown. The relationship between the two started in 2003.

