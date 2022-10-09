Prince Harry, Meghan Markle named as ‘cheap royalty stars’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called “cheap royalty stars” by Cristo Foufas.

The Duke and Duchess of Netflix, they have reduced themselves to reality TV stars, he said.

There is a worry that any conversations between the couple will end up in a podcast or Harry’s latest memoir.

Due of their efforts to “constantly monetize everything,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called “cheap royalty stars.”

In a recent episode of the To Di For Daily podcast, TV host Cristo Foufas made this remark.

He began by saying, “I think it’s a question of trust. It’s been reported that Prince William refused to meet them [Meghan and Harry] because of a worry — and I think it’s a valid worry — that any conversations they may have during their time together will end up in a podcast or in Harry’s latest memoir…”

“So I’m not sure if there is a way back — certainly in the eyes of their family — because there is a worry that that’s going to end up being the next revelation that they’ll try to monetise.”

“And let’s be clear, everything they now do is in the pursuit of monetising it — monetising everything.”

“They have reduced themselves, unfortunately, to cheap reality stars. And that’s what they are now. They’re the Duke and Duchess of Netflix.”

