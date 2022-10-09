Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to start a "year of reconciliation"

Articles
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be planning a “year of reconciliation” with the Royal Family.
  • This follows controversy over their decision to keep their multi-million dollar contract with Netflix.
  • fter controversial depictions of members of the royal family in “The Crown”.
According to a source in The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to have a “year of reconciliation” with the Royal Family, but only after the release of the contentious memoir and Netflix series.

After Netflix’s contentious depictions of members of the royal family in its popular TV programme “The Crown,” the royal couple came under fire for choosing to keep their multi-million dollar contract with the streaming service.

The impending memoir of Prince Harry has also garnered media attention, with rumours speculating that it may include explosive information on his departure from the royal life.

