Prince Harry sues UK media organization over privacy breach

Publishers ‘force’ Prince Harry to release the memoir

  • Prince Harry has filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s publisher.
  • Suit claims privacy violations including phone tapping.
  • Harry and Meghan Markle cited media intrusion as a key reason for ending engagement with tabloids.
According to a statement released by his law company on Thursday, Prince Harry has filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s publisher claiming privacy violations including phone tapping.

Legal action was brought against Associated Newspapers by The Duke of Sussex, Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Doren Lawrence.

They claimed that the publisher had installed listening devices in people’s cars and residences and had paid to have live, private phone calls bugged.

According to the statement, Hamlins is defending Frost and Meghan’s husband, while Gunnercooke is defending Lawrence, Hurley, John, and Furnish.

Prior to their decision to leave their roles as royals, Harry and his bride Meghan Markle cited media intrusion as a key reason. Following their marriage in 2018, their relationships with British tabloid media broke down.

The parents of Archie and Lilibet, Harry and Meghan, recently said that they will have “zero engagement” with four significant British publications, accusing them of providing inaccurate and intrusive coverage.

