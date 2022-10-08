Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry was a “womanizer” before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was a “womanizer” before meeting Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry was a “womanizer” before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was a “womanizer” before meeting Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry was once regarded as a womanizer, but changed after meeting Meghan Markle.
  • The Duke of Sussex was described as a “seedy old roué” before their wedding.
  • He was infamously called a “dashing figure” but used to be quite a wild lad.
Advertisement

Prince Harry, who was once infamously regarded as a womanizer, changed after meeting Meghan Markle. The Suits star’s husband, the Duke of Sussex, was described as a “seedy old roué” after their 2018 wedding.

Royal author Valentine Low said: “The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like WellChild.

“But he also used to be quite a wild lad.

“When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?

“Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself. The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle.”

At Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, Meghan and Harry exchanged vows.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert

Singer-songwriter and former American Idol candidate Paula Fuga performed at the Wednesday...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story