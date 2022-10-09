Prince Harry’s book may contain damaging content about Royals

Prince Harry’s memoir may contain negative disclosures about the Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace is reportedly concerned and debating whether to stop publication.

Prince and Meghan could end up being “exiled from the UK” if a book criticizing the Royals is published.

The magazine claims that royal advisors are also debating whether to prevent Harry from releasing his book.

Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy specialist, former Margaret Thatcher assistant, and monarchy advocate, cautioned in a statement to Express that any respect the British public may still have for Harry will “disappear at the drop of a hat” if the book criticises his own family.

All such accusations, he claimed, would dash any prospects for a potential reunion with his Royal Family relatives and run the risk of turning him into a “complete outcast.”

Mr. Gardiner added:”Harry should withdraw his book, which will clearly be hugely controversial and could contain a great deal of criticism of the Royal Family.

“It is likely to be a very highly-charged book and Harry should do the right thing and withdraw his book from publication, especially in the wake of the Queen’s death as that would be very disrespectful.

“Harry and Meghan run the risk of being exiled from the UK with any more attacks on the Royal Family.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently arrived back in the UK after attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Due to the passing of his grandmother, the duke of Sussex is said to have postponed publishing his book.

Additionally, it has been alleged that the Prince revised his book as a result of the Queen’s passing.

