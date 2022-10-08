Prince of Wales title seems to be in danger

Prince William's status as Prince of Wales appears to be in jeopardy.

Gwynedd council has shown its opposition to the monarchy.

A councilor for Blaenau Ffestiniog, described the monarchy as a "archaic oppressive tradition".

As the Gwynedd council demonstrated its opposition to the monarchy, Prince William’s status as Prince of Wales appears to be in jeopardy.

Details indicate that Bowydd a Rhiw, a councillor for Blaenau Ffestiniog, described the monarchy as a “archaic oppressive tradition.”

He proposed; “Council express its opposition to the continuation of the title of ‘Prince of Wales’ and asks the relevant authorities to consult formally with the people of Wales on the question of whether the title should be abolished or not.”

Meanwhile, another motion proposed: “That the Council opposes any investiture being held in Gwynedd or anywhere on Welsh soil.”

“The days of Wales titled as ‘a little principality’ was abolished in the sixteenth century’s Laws in Wales Act,” he said.

“This archaic oppressive tradition is a blight on our nation and has been for centuries.

“It gives the impression that the people of Wales are owned by the system, rather than being free citizens living in our own country.

“It is high time the so called honorary title, Prince of Wales, was also abolished to the history books.”

