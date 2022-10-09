Prince William, Kate Middleton receives backlash for their new titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been given the titles Prince and Princess of Wales.

But Gwynedd Council has voted to keep William “off Welsh soil”.

They view him as an example of English “oppression”

Reactions to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new titles have been negative. A day after assuming the throne, King Charles III gave the Cambridge couple the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

But the people of Northern Wales have disagreed with this choice. The council decided that William should be kept “off Welsh soil” because they view him as an example of English “oppression.”

A council representative told the Mail Online: “The proposal that Gwynedd Council express its opposition to the continuation of the title of “Prince of Wales” and ask the pertinent authorities to formally consult with the people of Wales on the question of whether the title should be abolished was approved by the members of the Full Council yesterday.

“Members also voted in favour of the proposal that the Council opposes any investiture being held in Gwynedd, or anywhere on Welsh soil.

“No discussion was had regarding any specific location within the county.”

