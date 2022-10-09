Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra cooks in her New York restaurant, See video

Priyanka Chopra exudes desi glam in yellow sari and bangles

  • Priyanka Chopra is enjoying success in both her professional and personal lives.
  • The actress gave birth to her first child, Malti Marie, earlier this year.
  • She also became an entrepreneur by opening the Indian restaurant Sona in New York’s Flatiron neighbourhood.
The acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying success in both her professional and personal lives. Regarding her acting career, the worldwide icon has a number of extremely intriguing projects in both Hollywood and Bollywood. Priyanka, who gave birth to her first child, Malti Marie, earlier this year, is currently relishing her new job as a mother. She also became an entrepreneur by opening the Indian restaurant Sona in New York’s Flatiron neighbourhood.

Recently, Priyanka released a humorous video on her official Instagram account, much to the delight of her admirers. In the video, the actress takes her admirers into Sona’s kitchen, where she can be seen assisting her cooks in preparing kebabs and a few other meals.

She accompanied her post with a caption, “Behind the scenes from @sonanewyork’s kitchen… clearly I love a lot of things. Thank you @harinayak and @harry.nair for all the insanely yummy food. You know I’ll be back soon!”

Check out the Instagram video of Priyanka Chopra here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The brown-striped suit-wearing Priyanka Chopra spoke with her chefs who were preparing Indian and fusion cuisine. Before beginning her conversation with the chefs about the meal they were preparing, the actress cautioned viewers, “Do not try this at home.”

She even assisted the cooks in creating the meals and later sampled some of the restaurant’s speciality dishes.

Also Read

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra romantic drive in LA
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra romantic drive in LA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just enjoyed a day out in Los...

