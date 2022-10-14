Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra greets Katrina Kaif her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal

Priyanka Chopra greets Katrina Kaif her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal

Articles
Priyanka Chopra greets Katrina Kaif her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal

Priyanka Chopra greets Katrina Kaif her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal

  • The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
  • Before their marriage, the stars kept their romance private.
  • Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Congratulations so beautiful.”
Katrina Kaif, who will debut Phone Bhoot on Thursday, became viral after posting photos of her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal on social media. In December 2018, Katrina and Vicky married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Before their marriage, the stars kept their romance private.

“Pehla (first) Karva Chauth.” Katrina said on Instagram. The Sooryavanshi actress looked beautiful in a red saree with a pastel green top, while her husband Vicky matched her in a beige kurta pyjama. One photo included Vicky’s parents. Jee Le Zaraa co-star Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Congratulations so beautiful.” “Happy #KarvaChauth,” the Masaan actor captioned a similar Instagram post.

Katrina told the media in an exclusive interview. “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life, you are now sharing your life with a person, and you’re living together. It’s been really beautiful, it’s been really, really wonderful. He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life.”

