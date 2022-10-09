Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is great saviour, liberator, hope for humanity: Shoaib Shaikh

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is great saviour, liberator, hope for humanity: Shoaib Shaikh

Articles
Advertisement
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is great saviour, liberator, hope for humanity: Shoaib Shaikh

The Unjust Plot Against BOL & Axact: Shoaib Shaikh Exposes the Full Story of Fake Cases

Advertisement

On the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW), founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday said Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAWW) is a great saviour, liberator, and a messenger of faith, ethics and hope for the humanity.

He said the prophet guided us to the light of truth as Allah (SWT) says: “Muhammad was sent as a mercy to the world” – (Quran 21.107)

Advertisement

Also Read

Let’s pledge to make Pakistan world’s No1 country, says Shoaib Shaikh
Let’s pledge to make Pakistan world’s No1 country, says Shoaib Shaikh

KARACHI: On the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Founder and CEO of...

The nation is celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum on Sunday (today) with traditional zeal and fervour, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes will be organized across the country today to mark the annual religious event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story