Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is great saviour, liberator, hope for humanity: Shoaib Shaikh

The Unjust Plot Against BOL & Axact: Shoaib Shaikh Exposes the Full Story of Fake Cases

On the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW), founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday said Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAWW) is a great saviour, liberator, and a messenger of faith, ethics and hope for the humanity.

He said the prophet guided us to the light of truth as Allah (SWT) says: “Muhammad was sent as a mercy to the world” – (Quran 21.107)

The nation is celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum on Sunday (today) with traditional zeal and fervour, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes will be organized across the country today to mark the annual religious event.