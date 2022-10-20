Protester Bob Chan says he was dragged into Chinese consulate

A protester claims he was not attempting to enter Manchester’s Chinese consulate.

Bob Chan claimed during a news conference that he was assaulted by guys

It follows allegations of involvement by one of China’s top UK diplomats made by a British MP.

Bob Chan claimed during a news conference that he was assaulted by guys after being dragged onto the premises of the embassy and sustained injuries that required hospitalization.

The protester was allegedly attacked, although consul general Zheng Xiyuan has refuted this.

China has asserted that there have been efforts to enter illegally amid the increasing dispute.

Mr. Chan, a Hongkonger, said he was physically and mentally injured by the incident that occurred on Sunday during a news conference that was held on Wednesday and was organized by many British MPs.

He spoke of being assaulted outside the embassy by masked men, some of whom he claimed were attempting to remove a display of flags.

“I then found myself being dragged into the grounds of the consulate. I held on to the gates where I was kicked and punched, I could not hold on for long,” he said. Advertisement

“I was eventually pulled onto the ground of the consulate. I felt punches and kicks from several men. Other protesters were trying to get me out of this situation, but to no avail.

“The attack only stopped when a man who turned out to be a uniformed officer from the Greater Manchester Police pulled me outside the gates.

"The attack only stopped when a man who turned out to be a uniformed officer from the Greater Manchester Police pulled me outside the gates.

"Let me say it again so I am clear: I was dragged into the consulate, I did not attempt to enter the consulate." Up to 40 protesters gathered outside the consulate, a minor diplomatic facility on UK soil but one that cannot be entered without permission, according to Manchester police. Greater Manchester Police reported that at at 16:00 BST, a gang of males "came out of the building and dragged a man into the embassy grounds and assaulted him." "Due to our fears for the safety of the man, officers intervened and removed the victim from the consulate grounds," a statement said. Mr Chan spoke of his shock at the incident and told of his fear for family members still in Hong Kong. "I am shocked because I never thought something like this could happen in the UK. I still believe the UK is a place where free speech and protest are basic human rights. "No amount of violence or diplomatic pressure will change that. I am hurt physically and mentally," he said. The demonstrators – many of whom were from Hong Kong – were protesting as the ruling Communist Party congress began in Beijing.