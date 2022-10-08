“Section 144 is an unconstitutional law to stop a peaceful protest,” the PTI pleaded.

The plea has been filed by senior PTI leader Asad Umar.

The IHC has been requested to term the law invalid.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has challenged Section 144 in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), terming it unconstitutional against a peaceful protest.

Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people in the concerned area. The plea has been filed by senior PTI leader Asad Umar.

The IHC has been requested to term the law invalid. “Section 144 is an unconstitutional law to stop a peaceful protest,” the PTI pleaded.

The IHC chief justice will hold a hearing into the case on October 10.

Also Read ‘Delay in call for march to only inflict damage on Imran Khan’ On PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call to encourage people to fill jails,...

On October 7, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said through Bol’s platform, he wanted to say to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that it was now or never, as people were fed up of the system and government imposed on them and waiting for the call.

Advertisement

“If election date is announced through talks, then there’s no better option and if this does not happen then people have freaked out already,” Sheikh Rashid said talking to Senior Bol News Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in programme ‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’. He said if it continued then people would themselves take a decision.

“This country is not moving forward, therefore, all the institutions should protect it,” he said.

On PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call to encourage people to fill jails, he said it was not a big deal.

Nevertheless, he said, delay in call for march would inflict damage on him. “You don’t get so much popularity all your life. This is the decisive moment. Without protest march, they will not leave government,” he said.

The AML chief said in his personal opinion, whoever was holding talks with Imran was just wasting his time. They wasted time when Imran Khan was waiting for something to happen which could avert no confidence motion, but nothing happened, he maintained.