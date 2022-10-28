Advertisement
  • PTI’s Mubeen Jatoi refutes fake news on quitting PTI
Articles
Mubeen Jatoi is currently PTI Sindh General Secretary.

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi has strongly denied reports that he has parted ways with the party.

In a statement, Jatoi said the fake news is being spread against him on social media apparently that he has quit the PTI.

Terming him “false and fabricated” news, Jatoi said he remains a member of the party and will continue to support PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“I was a part of PTI. I am and will remain till death. I have always stood by our leader and chairman Imran Khan,” he said.

He said there is no official account of the Insaf House Sukkur. “PPP and Zardari League activists are behind the fake news,” he added.

He added that such high-handed tactics are a failed attempt to disprove the freedom march. He announced filing a complaint with the FIA Cybercrime for spreading the  baseless rumours.

Jatoi was responding to social media posts attributed to Insaf House Sukkur claiming that he has quit the PTI.

 

 

