Feroze Khan is a leading man on the A-list of Pakistani dramas. He has been in back-to-back hits, mainly portraying violent young guys. His now-ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan released a statement accusing him of physical and emotional abuse throughout their four-year marriage, bringing Feroze Khan’s portrayal of aggressive young men to life. The couple had previously separated and reconciled, but their custody battle for Sultan and Fatima is now concluded and they are no longer in court.

With the approach of Rabi ul Awal and the conclusion of the divorce process, Feroze Khan traveled to Makkah to conduct Umrah and uploaded a photo of himself with his mother. The image became viral as soon as it was uploaded to the Internet.

As soon as his image became public, people began to criticize Feroze and accuse him of using religion to acquire popularity among his followers when claims of abuse appeared, which he did not address.

