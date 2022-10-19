On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declares martial law in occupied regions he said that he will provide “additional powers” to the regional governors and mayors of all of Russia’s constituent regions.

The territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk are not completely under the sovereignty of the Russian Federation.

Putin also said that he has instructed the government to establish a special council to coordinate the changes.

“Senior officials of the subjects of the Russian Federation should pay the necessary attention to the implementation of measures designed to ensure the safety of people, the protection and anti-terrorist protection of critical facilities, maintaining public order, increasing the stability of the economy, industry and expanding the production of means necessary for a special military operation,” Putin said.

The annexations have been condemned by Western governments, and those states have promised to never recognise them as Russian territory.

“To coordinate the work of the heads of regions will receive the authority to create the appropriate headquarters. I instruct the government, the Ministry of Defense and other departments to provide them with all necessary assistance,” Putin added.

“The council will include vice-premiers, representatives of law enforcement agencies, the socio-economic bloc of the government, the presidential administration, and the State Council, which will ensure close interaction with the regions,” he said.

