Putin issues second rule restricting Russian territories near Ukraine

Putin issued second rule restricting Russian territories near Ukraine

On Wednesday, Russian President signed a second decree that, among other things, puts limitations on movement into and out of eight districts that border Ukraine. These limits include a ban on Ukrainian citizens entering Russia.

This is the second decree that the Russian president has signed today about adjustments and limits that will take place in various regions of Russia

The provinces of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov in southern Russia, all of which border Ukraine, as well as the territories of Crimea and Sevastopol, all of which were acquired by Russia in 2014, are subject to the movement restrictions.

What the decree outlines: The decree published on the Kremlin’s website listing other measures as: “strengthening the protection of public order and ensuring public security, the protection of military, important state and special facilities, facilities that ensure the vital activity of the population, the functioning of transport, communications and communications, energy facilities, as well as facilities that pose an increased danger to human life and health and to the natural environment” as well as the “introduction and maintenance of a special regime for entry into and exit from the territory, as well as restriction of freedom of movement on it.”

This is the second decree that the Russian president has signed today about adjustments and limits that will take place in various regions of Russia. On Wednesday, he also signed a decree that instituted martial law in the four Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, which Moscow claims to have seized in defiance of international law. These regions are: Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Russia’s grip over these regions is not complete, and Ukraine’s offensive operations to take control of these areas are still making progress.

In an interview with RIA Novosti on Wednesday, the press secretary for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, stated that despite the imposition of martial law in four regions of the country, Russia has no plans to block its borders.

