Putin won’t win the fight with Russia’s “scorched earth tactics”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Moscow’s “scorched earth” attacks on Ukraine enhance the Western coalition against Russia.

Scholz asserted in front of members of the German Parliament that Russian President Vladimir Putin is employing energy and starvation as weapons, and he added that “such scorched earth tactics will not help Russia win the battle.”

”They only bolster the resolve and perseverance of Ukraine and its allies,” he said in a key policy speech ahead of a European Council summit in Brussels.

“In the end, Russia’s bomb and missile terror is an act of desperation – just like the mobilization of Russian men for the war.

"In the end, Russia's bomb and missile terror is an act of desperation – just like the mobilization of Russian men for the war.

We will not let Moscow's latest escalation go unanswered." The German chancellor was speaking in reference to the latest volley of attacks that Moscow has launched against the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. As a result of the attacks on power facilities, rolling blackouts have occurred across the country, which has prompted the government to implement restrictions on the utilization of electricity beginning on Thursday. Scholz said that Germany had "freed itself from dependence" on Russian gas but was working to bring energy prices down, including by securing new gas delivery contracts from other countries. He gave a speech to the lower house of the German parliament in Berlin before a meeting with the 27 member countries of the European Union on Thursday. The EU member countries are scheduled to meet for the second time in a fortnight in an effort to drive down the cost of energy throughout Europe.