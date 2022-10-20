Advertisement
Putin won’t win the fight with Russia’s “scorched earth tactics”

Articles
  • Scorched earth” attacks on Ukraine enhance the Western coalition against Russia.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is employing energy and starvation as weapons.
  • Such scorched earth tactics will not help Russia win the battle.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Moscow’s “scorched earth” attacks on Ukraine enhance the Western coalition against Russia.

Scholz asserted in front of members of the German Parliament that Russian President Vladimir Putin is employing energy and starvation as weapons, and he added that “such scorched earth tactics will not help Russia win the battle.”

”They only bolster the resolve and perseverance of Ukraine and its allies,” he said in a key policy speech ahead of a European Council summit in Brussels.

“In the end, Russia’s bomb and missile terror is an act of desperation – just like the mobilization of Russian men for the war.

