Rain forced the cancellation of the Pak-Afg T20 World Cup warm-up game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi found his rhythm again and took the game’s first wicket.

Pakistani bowlers were unable to capitalize as runs were lost in the final five overs.

When the umpires determined that no more play could be conducted because of the torrential downpour, Pakistan had amassed 19 runs in 2.2 overs.

Mohammad Nabi earlier helped Afghanistan after Pakistan’s bowlers eliminated their top order.

After Afghanistan slid to 48-4 inside eight overs, Nabi, who hit an unbeaten 51 in 37 balls, performed a captain’s knock to help Afghanistan record 154-6.

After a strong start, the Pakistani bowlers were unable to capitalize as runs were lost in the final five overs of the innings, totaling 55.

In just his second game back from injury, Shaheen Shah Afridi found his rhythm again and took the game’s first wicket in the first over. In addition to losing his wicket owing to a toe-crushing yorker, Afghanistan’s opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was also obliged to return to the dugout with the assistance of a teammate because of the discomfort.

Together, the two bats scored 72 runs to lift Afghanistan to a respectable total. Usman’s 20-ball 32 also had a significant impact on getting Afghanistan back on track.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab each split a wicket, while Shaheen and Haris Rauf each claimed two.

