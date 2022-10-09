Ranveer Singh and Shaq’s Khalibali dance, Varun’s best reaction

Ranveer Singh is the NBA (National Basketball Association) brand ambassador for India.

Ranveer Singh, who is the NBA (National Basketball Association) brand ambassador for India, recently attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 held on Thursday with his best friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. Ranveer, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma, shared a video with NBA star Shaquille O’Neal from Abu Dhabhi as they danced to Khalibali from Padmaavat.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ranveer captioned it: “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.” Fans and well as Ranveer’s industry friends were amazed to see the partnership. Varun Dhawan commented: “The Shaq attack,” Dino Morea added: “He’s hugeeeee,” Chitrangda Singh said: “Hooopin’ it !!” While Vishal Dadlani wrote: “Hahahahahahahahaha, MASSIVE! Literally!” Mini Mathur, Aahana Kumar, and Badshah also reacted. Earlier, the actor posted a video alongside NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo as they shook a leg to Ranveer’s Tattad Tattad from Ramleela.

Take a look:

Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has various projects in the works, including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. It is set for worldwide cinema release on 23 December 2022. Angoor inspired Cirkus.

In addition, he has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie opens on 10 February 2023. The Gunday actor will also appear in filmmaker Shankar’s remake of the 2005 Tamil movie Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha.

