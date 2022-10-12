Ranveer Singh dedicates his award to Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh received the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2022 award.

He dedicated the honour to his “idol,” Amitabh Bachchan.

Along with him, actor Kiara Advani also won a prize. Ranveer said he aspires to be like Bachchan in the future.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stated that he aspires to be like Amitabh Bachchan, a senior actor who is still performing at the age of 80. During the occasion in Mumbai on Tuesday, Ranveer received the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2022 award. Ranveer praised his “idol,” Amitabh Bachchan, and dedicated the honour to him. Along with him, actor Kiara Advani also won a prize. To the event, they both donned white clothing.

Ranveer described himself as “a proud Maharashtrian” after receiving the honour. Then he said to Nana Patekar, an actor: “Nana ji aaj aapke mitra aur mere idol Amitabh Bachchan ka happy birthday hai (Nanaji, today is the birthday of your friend and my idol Amitabh Bachchan). Happy 80th birthday to my idol Mr Amitabh Bachchan to whom I dedicate this award today.”

He also added, “Main bachpan se Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, aaj bhi Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta hoon aur aage bhi jaake Amitabh Bachchan banna chahunga. Matlab 80 ke umar mein bhi lage hain, bas acting kar rahe hain (I wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan from my childhood, today also I want that and would want to become him in future. He is still going on at the age of 80, he’s still acting).”

Ranveer recently mentioned Amitabh in an essay he wrote for Indian media. He wrote, “Let’s just say that the chambers of my heart are walled with posters of him. I say unequivocally that he’s my greatest idol, a deity I have revered. It was my grandmother who ushered me into the fantastic world of Amitabh Bachchan and his artistry. She’d feed me her special home-cooked Sindhi delicacy sael bread whilst playing VHS after VHS of Amitabh Bachchan movies. And she would emphatically tell me, ‘One day you have to grow up and be like him!'”

Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, is one of Ranveer’s upcoming ventures. The movie is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2023. Additionally, he has Cirkus, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and is directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie is scheduled to be out around Christmas.

