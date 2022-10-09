Rose from BLACKPINK breaks record with solo debut album

BLACKPINK’s solo debut album On The Ground has sold out 448,089 copies.

It is the highest for a Korean female soloist to do so.

First time it has done so for a K-pop soloist.

Rose from BLACKPINK goes on to shatter yet another K-pop record with their solo debut album “On The Ground”.

On October 9, Soompi announced that the On The Ground music video by BLACKPINK’s Rose solo has amassed 300 million views on YouTube.

It took more than six months to reach this milestone after the music video’s premiere on March 12, 2021.

Prior to this, On The Ground set records for the biggest 24-hour debut views for a K-pop soloist music video as well as being the first Korean female music video to exceed the 100 million views milestone quickly.

For the unfamiliar, Roseanne Park is a Korean-New Zealander vocalist who poses a threat.

Following her signing with the South Korean agency YG Entertainment, Rose made her BLACKPINK debut in 2016.

In March 2021, BLACKPINK’s Rose released her first solo album, R, which included the lead hit, On the Ground.

The album’s first week sales of astounding 448,089 copies set a record for a Korean female soloist.

