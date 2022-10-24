RPF officer save woman who fell in platform gap as train left station

A woman who fell in the platform gap was saved from certain death by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer in a terrifying incident.

A woman who fell in the platform gap was saved from certain death by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer in a terrifying incident. On Saturday, the event took place at Muzzaffarnagar Railway Station in Bihar. The similar incident was caught on tape by a CCTV system, and the video is now widely shared online.

The woman identified as Ambisha Khatoon can be seen exiting a moving Gwalior-Barauni Express train in the now-viral footage. Sadly, she slipped through the opening in the platform. She was, however, saved by a quick RPF officer who was on the scene. Ambisha is a native of the Bihar town of Narkatiyaganj.

Ambisha actually needed to use the restroom, but she quickly realised that platform number 3 didn’t have any. The Gwalior-Barauni Express arrived at the station in the midst of that. She got on the train so she could use the restroom there. But after a short while, the train began to leave the station. She desperately sought to exit the train and managed to squeeze herself between the gap between the train and the platform. The RPF officer rushed to save her, shocking every passenger on the station.