  Russia accuses United State of "difficult" export
  However, Moscow has accused the US of "making it very difficult" for Moscow to do so.
  Kyiv has received a strategic arsenal from the US to support its all-out counteroffensives.

In order to avert a catastrophe in world food security, Russia’s foreign ministry has stated that it is “ready” to export food and fertilizer goods. However, Moscow has accused the US of “making it very difficult” for Moscow to do so.

“The USA is making it very difficult for us to do this — and, accordingly, they take a hit at the world food security — by blocking as much as possible financial settlements for our products,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She accused countries supplying weapons to Ukraine of being “donors and sponsors of extremist terrorist activities.”

Kyiv has received a strategic arsenal from the US to support its all-out counteroffensives.

“You are not just accomplices in the crimes of the Kyiv regime, you are exactly those whom you regularly talk about in the adopted declarations and statements,” Zakharova said.

“You are the sponsors of terrorist activities that take place under the auspices of the Kyiv regime and directly with the participation of NATO as an Alliance and as its individual members, led by the United States,” she added.

