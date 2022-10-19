Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russia attacks Vinnytsia energy infrastructure

Russia attacks Vinnytsia energy infrastructure

Articles
Advertisement
Russia attacks Vinnytsia energy infrastructure

Russia attacks Vinnytsia energy infrastructure

Advertisement
  • According to Serhii Borzov, the commander of the regional military administration, new Russian strikes have targeted energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region in central Ukraine on Wednesday.
  • “The enemy is hitting energy facilities again,” Borzov wrote. “
  • There are also hits in the Vinnytsia region.
Advertisement

Russia attacks Vinnytsia. According to Serhii Borzov, the commander of the regional military administration, new Russian strikes have targeted energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region in central Ukraine on Wednesday. Borzov made his statement on the messaging app Telegram.

“The enemy is hitting energy facilities again,” Borzov wrote. “There are also hits in the Vinnytsia region. Rescue services are on the scene.”

Bare in mind that Russia has significantly stepped up its targeted strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, which has resulted in many cities suffering from power outages. On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that just over a week’s worth of violence had resulted in the destruction of thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations.

Also Read

Over 1,000 settlements in Ukraine without power
Over 1,000 settlements in Ukraine without power

"The Russians had been hitting the region all night long with various...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story