Russia attacks Vinnytsia energy infrastructure

Russia attacks Vinnytsia. According to Serhii Borzov, the commander of the regional military administration, new Russian strikes have targeted energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region in central Ukraine on Wednesday. Borzov made his statement on the messaging app Telegram.

“The enemy is hitting energy facilities again,” Borzov wrote. “There are also hits in the Vinnytsia region. Rescue services are on the scene.”

Bare in mind that Russia has significantly stepped up its targeted strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, which has resulted in many cities suffering from power outages. On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that just over a week’s worth of violence had resulted in the destruction of thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations.

