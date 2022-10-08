Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a ‘foreign agent’: ministry

Oxxxymiron, the stage name of Miron Fyodorov, is a famous rapper among young Russians.

Interior ministry added his name to the roster of “foreign agents,” a term used to target Kremlin critics.

Russian science fiction author Dmitry Glukhovsky was also labeled a “foreign agent”.

Russia labeled Oxxxymiron, a famous rapper among young Russians, a “foreign agent” on Friday, according to the interior ministry website.

Oxxxymiron, the stage name of Miron Fyodorov, 37, has labeled the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine a “catastrophe and a crime.”

The ministry’s website added his name to a roster of “foreign agents” — a term used to target Kremlin critics.

The rapper is among the thousands of Russians who have fled the country since the Kremlin sent soldiers to Ukraine, and he has organized benefit performances for Ukrainian refugees.

Famous Russian science fiction author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who publicly opposed the offensive and was placed on a list of individuals sought for “discrediting” the Russian army, was labeled a “foreign agent.”

The author of the 2002 post-apocalyptic fiction novel “Metro 2033” was placed on the list after a Russian court issued an arrest warrant for him in his absence for criticizing the offensive.

Alena Popova, a feminist legislator who has long advocated for domestic violence legislation in Russia, and Irina Storozheva, a journalist for Radio Free Europe/Liberty, were both on the foreign agent list.

The name, which harkens back to the Soviet era’s “enemy of the people” moniker, has been widely applied to opponents, journalists, and human rights activists accused of engaging in foreign-funded political operations.

