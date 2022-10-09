Russia steps up security after bridge blast

A massive explosion on Saturday caused parts of Russia’s only bridge to Crimea to be destroyed.

Russian investigators reported that three persons died in the explosion.

Officials announced repairs to the damaged sections will start right away.

Now, President Vladimir Putin has directed the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the nation to supervise the vital link to the seized peninsula.

The bridge is a crucial representation of Russia’s 2014 takeover of Crimea from Ukraine. Russian investigators reported that three persons died in the explosion.

According to Russian news outlets, the deputy prime minister of Russia issued an emergency order to remove the bridge’s damaged sections and declared that divers will start looking for damage below the surface of the water on Sunday morning.

The bridge, hailed by Russian media as “the construction of the century,” has proven essential to Russia in moving troops, military supplies, and weaponry into southern Ukraine.

The 19km (12-mile) bridge was opened with much fanfare four years after Moscow annexed Crimea, but fresh satellite photographs released on Saturday revealed smoke and fire close to the fallen portions.

The Ukrainian government has declared the peninsula to be a legitimate target because it is important to the war’s strategy and they have vowed to reclaim it.

The explosion was met with veiled praise by Ukrainian officials, who haven’t said that their soldiers were responsible.

In his midnight address on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the occurrence, saying: “Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state’s territory.”

“Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm,” he added.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Crimea’s newly appointed governor appointed by Moscow, claimed that there was a desire for vengeance but assured that the peninsula still had more than two months’ worth of food and a month’s worth of gasoline supplies.

