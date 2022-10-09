Russia tightens security at the Crimea Bridge after the blast

Now, President Vladimir Putin has directed the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the nation to supervise the vital link to the seized peninsula.

After a massive explosion on Saturday caused parts of Russia’s only bridge to Crimea to be destroyed, security was stepped up there.

Officials announced that repairs to the damaged sections will start right away.

According to Russian news outlets, the deputy prime minister of Russia issued an emergency order to remove the bridge’s damaged sections and declared that divers will start looking for damage below the surface of the water on Sunday morning.

The bridge, hailed by Russian media as “the building of the century,” has proven essential to Russia in moving troops, military supplies, and weaponry into southern Ukraine.

The 19km (12-mile) bridge was opened with much fanfare four years after Moscow annexed Crimea, but fresh satellite photographs released on Saturday revealed smoke and fire close to the fallen portions.

The Ukrainian government has declared the peninsula to be a legitimate target because it is important to the war’s strategy and they have vowed to reclaim it.

The explosion was met with veiled praise by Ukrainian officials, who haven’t said that their soldiers were responsible.

In his midnight address on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the occurrence, saying: “Today was not a horrible day and generally sunny on our state’s territory.”

“Unfortunately, the weather in Crimea was cloudy. Even though it was warm, “he added.

The bridge has been partially reopened to road and rail traffic, according to a statement made late on Saturday by Russian authorities, who worked quickly to reopen those portions of the crucial connector still intact.

It serves as a crucial conduit for supplies from Moscow to the Crimean peninsula, which has been invaded, and the front lines of its invasion of Ukraine.

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea’s newly appointed governor appointed by Moscow, claimed that there was a desire for vengeance but assured that the peninsula still had more than two months’ worth of food and a month’s worth of gasoline supplies.

He declared that although the situation was unpleasant, it was not life-threatening.

The leader of Mr. Zelensky’s party in parliament in Ukraine, David Arakhamia, declared that “Russian unlawful building is starting to break apart and catch fire.” The explanation is straightforward: If you construct something explosive, it will detonate eventually.

Whoever carried out the attack, a Ukrainian MP told the BBC that it was a “huge Ukrainian win and very serious and heavy loss for Russia.”

The image of Putin is devastated, and that is what matters most, according to Oleksiy Goncharenko. The bridge is damaged but not demolished.

