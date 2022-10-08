Russia to resupply soldiers in southern Ukraine via sea and land

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that after the explosion on the Kerch bridge on Saturday.

Russian troops in southern Ukraine will be resupplied by sea and land.

Kyiv is making progress in its plan to get back parts of southern and eastern Ukraine that Russia took in the first weeks of the war.

The bridge is important because it has been used a lot by the Russian military to resupply its troops in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. It’s not clear how long the road and rail bridges over the Kerch Strait will be out of service.

The Ministry said on its Telegram channel, “The supply of the Russian group of troops involved in the special military operation in the operational directions of Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog and Zaporozhye is done continuously along the land corridor and partially by sea transport.”

A top Ukrainian official said Friday that since the start of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian military has taken back 2,400 square kilometres of land in the Kherson region in the south of the country.

