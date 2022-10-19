Russian drone strike in Kyiv kills “Wonderful Couple”

Ukrainian officials have alleged that the pregnant woman and her husband were killed in Kyiv by a Russian “kamikaze” drone strike.

Ukrainian officials have alleged that the pregnant woman and her husband were killed in Kyiv by a Russian “kamikaze” drone strike

A pregnant woman and her husband were inseparable, comparing them to “yin and yang.

As of the sixth month of her pregnancy, Victoria Zamchenko was carrying the couple’s first child.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials have alleged that the pregnant woman and her husband were killed in Kyiv by a Russian “kamikaze” drone strike. A pregnant woman and her husband were inseparable, comparing them to “yin and yang.” says a close friend of couple

Anna Petrukova stated about Victoria Zamchenko and her husband Bohdan, both 34, whom she referred to as a “great couple,” “These individuals loved life,” and she called them a “beautiful marriage.”

They dreamed of having their own home, children, and a full-fledged family, as well as travelling the world. They have highly ambitious goals for themselves in this life. Petrukova said.

Officials in Ukraine claim that the Zamchenkos were killed on Monday when they were at home in their flat in Kyiv by a series of attacks carried out by “kamikaze” drones that were manufactured in Iran and launched from Russia.

As of the sixth month of her pregnancy, Victoria Zamchenko was carrying the couple’s first child.

Also Read 13 “kamikaze” drones shot down in Mykolaiv region 13 "kamikaze" drones shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region overnight by...