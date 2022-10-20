Advertisement
  Russian rocket targets school in Zaporizhzhia
Russian rocket targets school in Zaporizhzhia

Russian rocket targets school in Zaporizhzhia

Articles
Russian rocket targets school in Zaporizhzhia

Russian rockets targets school in Zaporizhzhia

  • A school was attacked by Russian rockets on Thursday in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • Russian terrorists launched a rocket attack on the territory of a children’s specialized school
  • Information about destruction and victims is being clarified.
A school was attacked by Russian rockets on Thursday in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine, claims a Ukrainian official.

“This morning, around 7:20 a.m. (local), Russian terrorists launched a rocket attack on the territory of a children’s specialized school in the village of Komyshuvakha,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said on Telegram.
“Information about destruction and victims is being clarified.”

Some background: The settlement is situated close to the front lines of the fighting, around 35 kilometers (22 miles) southeast of Zaporizhzhia city. Even though the city is in Ukrainian control, Russian forces have taken control of around 75 percent of the larger Zaporizhzhia region. The area is one of four Ukrainian territories that Russia has asserted its illegal annexation of.

