Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will release the Galaxy A04e, which is a new version of the A04 series. It could soon be sold around the world and in Pakistan.
It might be the next phone after the last one in this line. The upcoming device, which will be called the Samsung Galaxy A04e, will be a cheap phone.
This smartphone’s CPU is a low-end MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.
The Samsung A04e has an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz CPU and an Adreno 506 GPU. This chip is good for cheap smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy’s A04e smartphone has a 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, Multitouch, and 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.35 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
|GPU
|PowerVR Rogue GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 7.8W
