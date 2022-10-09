Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will release the Galaxy A04e, which is a new version of the A04 series.

Samsung will release the Galaxy A04e, which is a new version of the A04 series. It could soon be sold around the world and in Pakistan.

It might be the next phone after the last one in this line. The upcoming device, which will be called the Samsung Galaxy A04e, will be a cheap phone.

The Samsung A04e has an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz CPU and an Adreno 506 GPU. This chip is good for cheap smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy’s A04e smartphone has a 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, Multitouch, and 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A04e specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI One UI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.35 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 SoC GPU PowerVR Rogue GE8320 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP , f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W

