Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir’s daughter Alyana turned one today.

The couple is celebrating Alyana’s first birthday.

They tied the knot in July 2022.

Sarah Khan is a beloved actress not just for her powerful performances and excellent screenplay selections, but also for how she has always portrayed herself personally and has always been modest. People have been following the couple’s lovely journey of love and affection since Sarah Khan announced her engagement to Falak Shabbir on the day of their engagement and Mayoun.

From the stunning wedding photographs that resulted from their fairytale wedding to the new era of their lives when they became parents, fans have followed the couple’s journey and given them their best wishes and blessings at every turn. Last year, the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Alyana Falak, and the child has been developing before our eyes. Alyana is now a big girl as she turns one, and here are some photos from her first birthday celebration.

Have a look:

